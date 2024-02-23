Grammy-nominated R&B artist SiR, known for his soulful melodies, has released his latest single and music video, “Karma,” featuring Isaiah Rashad and produced by Sigurd. The track previews his upcoming album, Heavy, scheduled for release on March 22 via TDE.

“Karma” blends delicate piano arrangements with SiR’s captivating vocals, layered with rich harmonies that deliver the powerful message of karma’s inevitability.

Directed by Loris Russier, the music video complements the song’s narrative, depicting SiR and other characters navigating life’s challenges, confronting their vices, and facing the consequences of their actions.

This release follows SiR’s earlier single and video, “No Evil,” which paid homage to D’Angelo’s “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” while showcasing the artist’s impressive fitness transformation.

With “Karma,” SiR continues to showcase his musical prowess and storytelling abilities, setting the stage for what promises to be an impactful album release.