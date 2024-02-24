Ahead of the much-anticipated Lifetime documentary, that airs tonight, “Where is Wendy Williams?” viewers will view the enigmatic life of the iconic talk show host. Wendy Williams, celebrated for her candid demeanor and unfiltered commentary, captured the hearts of millions during her 12-season run on “The Wendy Williams Show.” However, behind the glitz and glamour of daytime television, Williams grappled with a myriad of personal battles that ultimately led to the unraveling of her public persona.

In a revealing interview with “Good Morning America,” Williams’ niece, Alex Finnie, offered insight into her aunt’s tumultuous journey. Shedding light on Williams’ prolonged health struggles, Finnie disclosed that the decision to participate in the documentary was driven by Williams’ desire to reclaim ownership of her narrative. Despite facing criticism regarding the potential exploitation of Williams’ story, Finnie emphasized that her aunt’s role as the executive producer underscored her agency in the project.

The documentary promises to provide an unvarnished portrayal of Williams’ life, chronicling her rise to fame and subsequent descent into adversity. From her iconic catchphrase, “How you doin’?” to the infamous “Hot Topics” segment, Williams captivated audiences with her unabashed approach to celebrity gossip. However, her public persona was marred by a series of health setbacks, including Graves’ disease, a thyroid condition, and, most notably, primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

Finnie’s candid revelations shed light on Williams’ struggles with alcoholism and substance abuse, which culminated in a harrowing collapse on live television in 2017. As Williams grappled with personal demons, her family was thrust into the spotlight, grappling with rumors of financial exploitation and undue influence. A legal battle with Wells Fargo Bank further compounded Williams’ woes, culminating in a court-appointed guardian overseeing her finances and personal affairs.

Amidst the tumult, Williams’ son, Kevin Jr., found himself entangled in speculation regarding his involvement in his mother’s financial affairs. However, Finnie vehemently denied any wrongdoing on behalf of the family, asserting that their primary concern remains Williams’ well-being and autonomy. Despite the adversity she has faced, Williams remains resolute in her determination to reclaim her professional career, buoyed by unwavering support from her loved ones.

The upcoming documentary which can also be viewed on the Frndly App serves as a testament to Williams’ resilience in the face of adversity, offering viewers a raw and unfiltered glimpse into her tumultuous journey. As audiences brace themselves for an emotional rollercoaster, one thing remains clear: Wendy Williams’ indomitable spirit continues to shine through, illuminating a path of hope and redemption amidst life’s darkest moments.

“Where is Wendy Williams?” is set to premiere on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 on Lifetime, and if you don’t have cable you can CLICK HERE to view. The revealing documentary invites viewers to embark on a compelling odyssey through the life and legacy of an icon.

Watch the trailer below.