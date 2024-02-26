Renowned producer Jason “Sire” Turnbull, known for his work on 50 Cent’s “Window Shopper,” takes on instrumentation duties for Glamma Rose’s newest single “In The Heat,” distributed by EQ, Roc Nation’s independent distribution company.
The R&B ballad, “In The Heat,” showcases Glamma Rose’s soulful vocals and marks another success for the rising artist. Following the footsteps of her previous hits “Starry Night” and “Edge of The Universe,” this love song promises to captivate listeners with its sultry and romantic vibes.
Rose says of the single, “This song is an ode to guilty pleasures. It’s the, so wrong but feels so right, emphatic, raw, expression of living in the moment and loving every second of it.”
Glamma Rose’s journey from songwriting and arranging for other artists to solo stardom is gaining momentum, and “In The Heat” is poised to be another milestone in her burgeoning career. With Turnbull’s expertise and Glamma Rose’s talent, the track sets the stage for continued success as she forges ahead in the music industry.
You can hear the single below.