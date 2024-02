NBA Youngboy’s Baby Mother Claims to Have Been Kidnapped and Locked in Trunk

NBA Youngboy’s Baby Mother Claims to Have Been Kidnapped and Locked in Trunk

NBA Youngboy’s baby mother, Arcola, hit Instagram and stated she was locked in the trunk of a car after being kidnapped. Dropping a video on her IG story, Arcola said, “Oh my God, you guys save me. I am locked inside a trunk.”

Hours later, Arcola returned to Instagram, writing, “I’m okay. I am okay; it’s really me. The people close to me know I’m okay (that’s why my family haven’t posted me). I’m okay, I swear.”

You can see the messages below.

Advertisement