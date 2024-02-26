Normani is giving details of what to expect on her album. Hitting social media, the fan favorite announced her solo debut album, Dopamine.

The exact album release date is a bit of a mystery, but the RCA Records release is available for pre-save on your streaming service of choice. You can see the announcement below.

cryingg typing this rn. DOPAMINE THE ALBUM pic.twitter.com/fjFwlraf0I — Normani (@Normani) February 21, 2024

Speaking with Who What Wear, Normani revealed the album is personal to her evolution.

It’s a representation of my evolution. It’s the version of me that’s been through some things over the course of the last few years,” Normani said. “For me, this upcoming album is not just about music coming out. It feels like a representation of everything I’ve gone through to get to this moment.”

You can read her full comments below.

