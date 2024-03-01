The very first trailer for the forthcoming Freaknik documentary Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told, ATL’s pioneering HBCU festival that was popularized in the early 90s, has been released.

The in-depth doc features various celebrities speaking about going to Freaknik, including Jermaine Dupri, Rasheeda, and Jalen Rose. 21 Savage, Jermaine Dupri, and Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell are also featured in the documentary and serve as the film’s producers.

Jalen Rose recalls the days of Freaknik, saying “I don’t know what heaven looks like, but this seems like a version of it.”

Advertisement