Last year, a legal battle ensued between Blac Chyna and rapper Tyga over the custody of their 11-year-old son. While a formal custody agreement was reached, Chyna is now taking further legal action against Tyga for allegedly failing to comply with financial disclosures required for establishing a child support order.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, has petitioned the court to compel Tyga to provide information about his financial situation. She has requested documents and details necessary for determining child support payments, as well as other matters related to holiday schedules and attorney fees.

Chyna is seeking $15,000 in sanctions against Tyga for allegedly refusing to voluntarily provide the required financial information. Despite reaching a custody and visitation agreement in December, Chyna claims that the lack of orders for holiday schedules, child support, and attorney fees necessitates the disclosure of financial documents from Tyga.

In her court filing, Chyna accuses Tyga of obstructing the discovery process and failing to produce relevant documents within his custody and control. She argues that these documents are crucial for preparing for upcoming legal proceedings, including hearings and a potential trial or settlement.

The dispute between Chyna and Tyga highlights the complexities and challenges often involved in co-parenting arrangements, especially when financial matters are at stake. While the former couple had previously reached an agreement regarding custody and visitation, unresolved issues regarding child support and other financial obligations have led to renewed legal action.

As the court proceedings continue, both parties will likely be required to provide necessary documentation and evidence to support their respective claims.

