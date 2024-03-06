In a recent episode of the 85 South Show, Fugees co-founder and solo artist Wyclef Jean discussed the financial impact that The Fugees had on the original songwriter of their hit “Killing Me Softly”, Lori Lieberman. Jean said that their version of the song amassed millions for Lieberman, who wrote and performed the song in 1972. The version that gained the most notoriety at the time was Roberta Flack’s version, which was recorded in 1973.

Wyclef stressed the importance of owning copyrights to songs to ensure financial success while speaking about Lieberman. Lieberman was still known to have a hard time receiving financial compensation and credit for the song’s global success.