I-Octane, the epitome of a star with his innate talent, lyrical mastery, and captivating performances, has once again captivated audiences with his latest single, “Love Punanny”. Hailing from Sandy Bay, Clarendon, Jamaica, I-Octane’s journey from singing in school to becoming an international recording artist is a testament to his dedication and passion for music.

Having solidified his name in the reggae music scene with a string of hit singles and two Billboard-charting albums, I-Octane’s versatility and humble nature have endeared him to fans worldwide. As a brand ambassador for various corporations and a community figure, he effortlessly bridges the gap between different audiences.

Produced by the legendary Kemar McGregor, “Love Punanny” pays homage to Dave Kelly with its infectious beat remake. Already creating buzz on social media and gaining traction globally, this dancehall anthem sets the stage for more exciting releases and international collaborations planned for 2024. With his unparalleled musical journey, I-Octane continues to shine as a beacon of Jamaican music on the world stage.

Advertisement