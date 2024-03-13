SOURCE SPORTS: Muhammad Ali to be Inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame

Muhammad Ali is headed into the WWE Hall of Fame. According to Variety, the boxing legend is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame Class.

The Hall of Fame event will be on April 5, part of WWE’s Wrestlemania weekend in Philadelphia.

Renowned as one of sports’ most iconic figures, Muhammad Ali, the three-time World Heavyweight Boxing Champion and Olympic gold medalist, captivated the world with his charisma, confidence, and ring prowess. Known as “The Greatest,” Ali’s influence transcended sports, extending into activism and entertainment.

In a groundbreaking exhibition match on June 26, 1976, dubbed “The War of the Worlds,” Ali faced WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki in Tokyo, Japan. The event, watched by 32,000 live spectators and 33,000 closed-circuit TV viewers, hinted at the future of mixed martial arts.

After retiring with a record of 56-5, Ali returned as a special guest referee for the inaugural WrestleMania in 1984. His punch to restore order in the main event remains a defining moment.

Ali passed away on June 3, 2016, at 74, but his legacy endures as one of the greatest athletes. His impact on modernizing and globalizing professional wrestling seamlessly blended sports and entertainment, cementing his status as an immortal icon.