Jenifer Lewis, the beloved actress known for her vibrant personality and infectious laughter, recently revealed a harrowing experience that shook her to the core during a trip to the Serengeti in Tanzania. In a candid sit-down interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America, Lewis recounted the terrifying fall that left her immobile and fearing for her life.

The incident occurred in November 2022, during what was supposed to be a dream vacation for Lewis following the conclusion of her work on the hit show Black-ish and the release of her book. Little did she know that her adventure would take a perilous turn when she fell from her hotel balcony.

Lewis described how, on her first day at the resort, she decided to explore the hotel balcony at night to take in the breathtaking scenery of the Serengeti. However, tragedy struck when she inadvertently stepped into a space that was not sectioned off, leading to a 10-foot fall into a dry ravine filled with boulders and sharp rocks.

The impact of the fall left Lewis in excruciating pain, with her right hip bearing the brunt of the force and her shoulder colliding with the unforgiving stones. In the pitch-black darkness, she found herself unable to move, consumed by shock and uncertainty.

Calling out for her friend Lori, who had accompanied her on the trip, proved to be a daunting task as Lewis struggled to even draw a breath amidst the pain. As Lori rushed to get help, Lewis found herself confronted with the ominous roar of a lion nearby, adding another layer of fear to an already terrifying situation.

Despite the ordeal, Lewis managed to maintain her trademark sense of humor, joking about the potential headline that flashed through her mind in that moment of crisis. However, the gravity of the situation was not lost on her as she grappled with the reality of her injuries and the uncertainty of her fate.

Following her recovery from the accident, Lewis was able to return to work, appearing in the NBC revival of Night Court and Jennifer Lopez’s musical movie, This is Me…Now: A Love Story. Despite her remarkable resilience, Lewis chose to keep the details of her fall private until she could demonstrate her triumphant return to the public eye.

