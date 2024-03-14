Joe Freshgoods to Develop Collection to Celebrate Lollapalooza’s 20th Anniversary in Chicago

Joe Freshgoods will bring a new collection to celebrate 20 years of Lollapalooza in Chicago.

Hitting social media, JFG revealed a merch trailer to announce the partnership.

“Joe Freshgoods for @lollapalooza,” he wrote. “20 years of Lolla in Chicago. It’s about to be a very lit summer in the city.

Joe Freshgoods for @lollapalooza– 20 years of Lolla in Chicago. It’s about to be a very lit summer in the city. pic.twitter.com/eYY6YFZLZ3 — JFG (@JoeFreshgoods) March 13, 2024

Lollapalooza returns to Chicago Aug. 1 -4, 2024. The festival will arrive on Tuesday, March 19.