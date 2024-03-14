Joe Freshgoods will bring a new collection to celebrate 20 years of Lollapalooza in Chicago.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Hitting social media, JFG revealed a merch trailer to announce the partnership.

“Joe Freshgoods for @lollapalooza,” he wrote. “20 years of Lolla in Chicago. It’s about to be a very lit summer in the city.

Advertisement

Lollapalooza returns to Chicago Aug. 1 -4, 2024. The festival will arrive on Tuesday, March 19.