Joe Freshgoods will bring a new collection to celebrate 20 years of Lollapalooza in Chicago.
Hitting social media, JFG revealed a merch trailer to announce the partnership.
“Joe Freshgoods for @lollapalooza,” he wrote. “20 years of Lolla in Chicago. It’s about to be a very lit summer in the city.
Lollapalooza returns to Chicago Aug. 1 -4, 2024. The festival will arrive on Tuesday, March 19.