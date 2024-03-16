Alabama’s rap sensation Flo Milli has released her second studio album, FINE HO, STAY, via RCA Records. The 14-track project showcases Milli’s versatility, blending R&B and pop influences while maintaining her signature hard-hitting bars.

“‘Fine Ho, Stay’ is the end of a trilogy,” Flo Mill said of the album. “I have been locked in working on my album for so long and my only goal was to deliver my best work to my fans and continue to grow as an artist. Had to get the girls together for the ‘Never Lose Me’ remix. Mobile is up right now, Ho! I’m not stopping Flo Milli SHIT.”

The album includes the hit single “Never Lose Me,” along with a remix featuring SZA and Cardi B. Collaborations with Monaleo, Anycia, and Gunna add depth to the album, as does the production work of Mike WiLL Made-It, Cardo Got Wings, and ATL Jacob, among others.

Skane Dolla, SVP of A&R at RCA Records shares, “I’m excited for the world to experience Flo’s versatility on the project. Proud to be a part of her growth from the start. Thanks to Peter, John, Mark, Jonathan, George, Tati, Amanda and the amazing RCA staff, Ebonie Ward and the 11th & Co team.”

2024 has already proven to be a monumental year for Flo Milli, with her original version of “Never Lose Me” achieving Platinum status and soaring to the top of the charts. The track’s success on TikTok and streaming platforms like Spotify further solidifies Milli’s rising star status in the rap scene.