GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Ariana Grande has achieved yet another milestone in her illustrious career, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her latest single, “we can’t be friends (wait for your love).” This marks Grande’s ninth #1 hit on the chart, making her the first artist in 2024 with multiple #1 hits, following her earlier success with “yes, and?”.

Yesterday, Grande’s highly anticipated album eternal sunshine also made waves, debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200, marking her sixth #1 album. This simultaneous #1 debut on Billboard 200 and Hot 100 charts is a first for Grande, setting a new precedent among all artists in 2024.

Moreover, “we can’t be friends (wait for your love)” has not only topped the Billboard Hot 100 but also debuted at #1 on the Billboard Global 200 Chart, solidifying Grande’s status as one of the most influential female artists of all time. With record-breaking global streams and chart-topping positions on Spotify, Apple Music, and iTunes, Grande’s latest release has made an indelible mark on the music industry, cementing her position as a global superstar.

