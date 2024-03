New IG Post Shows Diddy Spending Time at Baby Gym with His Daughter

We are getting a glimpse into Diddy’s now low-key life. The Bad Boy Records mogul appeared on his daughter’s Instagram account, enjoying parent time with his baby girl.

Diddy can be seen pushing Love Sean Combs in a swing. The caption reads, “Baby Gym with my Dad [red heart emoji].”

You can see the post below.

In related news, Ja Rule spoke with Piers Morgan about not being admitted to Britain for a set of shows. But his comments about Diddy are grabbing the culture’s attention.

During the conversation with Morgan, Ja Rule says Diddy is “another Black man in the industry going through unfortunate circumstances” and “I wish him luck with everything he is going through.”

Ja would then direct his attention to the victims and offer them wishes.

Morgan asked Rule if this was a sign of a moment of reckoning in the rap industry. Rule stated he didn’t know, deeming the entire situation unfortunate.

You can hear it all below.