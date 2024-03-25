It’s no surprise that Zumba is the leading global dance-fitness powerhouse. It IS a surprise, however, that the brand has only now launched its first-ever app, bringing its 23-year legacy of joyous movement and music to everyone, everywhere.

The new Zumba App promises to offer users a one-of-a-kind hybrid fitness experience as it integrates the brand’s signature high-energy music, world-class instructors, and high quality content. According to the brand, over 15 million people take Zumba classes weekly across 185 countries. Now, with their new app, Zumba is accessible to even more people around the world.

At the core of any Zumba class is its focus on music. The app is no different. It is designed to offer a unique hybrid fitness experience, integrating Zumba’s signature high-energy music and world-class instructors into a user-friendly platform. “All of the music featured in the Zumba App has been produced following the world famous Zumba formula which is about more than just dance; the creative process starts with a spark of inspiration from a beat, a melody, or a personal experience,” stated Yhonny Atella, Zumba’s Director of Music.

Advertisement

Atella tells us music is “the heart and soul of every class – in person or on the app – dictating the pace, energy, and overall atmosphere. The rhythm, tempo, and genre of the music directly influence the intensity and type of movements, making each workout session unique and engaging. Users can take rhythm-specific classes on the new app, in addition to all the Zumba Classes that have a wide variety of rhythms.”

The Zumba App features premium Virtual+ features such as on-demand classes, workouts beyond dance including High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), as well as functionalities for tracking progress and achievements, and even a find-a-class feature to connect users with live sessions around them.