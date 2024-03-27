The saga of Diddy and the federal raids on his home continue as the person who was arrested for drug possession at the Opa Locka Airport on Monday was a former b-ball player at Syracuse University.

Brenden Paul, the man arrested by federal agents while federal authorities stopped Diddy and his team, formerly played basketball for the University of Syracuse from 2018-2020, playing only 17 games in two seasons. Paul fared better on the court after transferring to Fairmont State University in West Virginia, with 51 points, 23 rebounds, 19 assists, and 11 steals in two seasons.

The 25-year-old was arrested and charged with one count of possession of suspected cocaine and another of possession of suspected marijuana candy after being searched at the Miami airport.

Rodney Jones said in an explosive lawsuit last month that Paul was a close confidant of Diddy’s who allegedly handled his drugs and guns. Diddy, however, has denied all of Jones’ salacious claims