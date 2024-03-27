Kendrick Lamar’s bars toward Drake were definitely heard. While on stage over the weekend in Sunrise, FL, Drake spoke about the diss that arrived on “Like That” from the We Don’t Trust You album.

“A lot of people ask me how I’m feeling. I’ma let you know I’m feeling. Listen, the same way I’m feeling is the same way I want you to walk out this building tonight,” Drake said. “I got my f–king head up high, my back straight, I’m 10 f–king toes down in Florida and anywhere else I go. And I know that no matter what, it’s not a n—a on this earth that could ever f–k with me in my life!”

Drake officially addresses Kendrick Lamar on stage



In case you haven’t heard the song it is available below.

