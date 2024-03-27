Future and Metro Boomin’s collaborative album, WE DON’T TRUST YOU, has made history as Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day in 2024.

Spotify’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts confirmed the milestone on Friday, March 22, 2024. With its captivating tracks and dynamic production, the album has resonated deeply with audiences, solidifying its place as a standout release of the year.

Following the explosive release of their collaborative album, WE DON’T TRUST YOU, Future and Metro Boomin have unveiled the official music video for “Type Shit,” featuring Travis Scott and Playboi Carti.

A highly anticipated project, WE DON’T TRUST YOU, quickly made waves upon its release. It showcases the dynamic lyricism and innovative production that define Future and Metro Boomin’s partnership. The album also features the late Prodigy of Mobb Deep, whose voice is heard throughout the skits.

The “Type Shit” music video offers a visual accompaniment to the track’s energetic vibe, featuring captivating visuals and performances from Travis Scott and Playboi Carti. With its star-studded lineup and compelling production, the video adds another layer of excitement to the already acclaimed album.

