Uncle Luke Says He Would Leave Diddy Parties Early, Feels ‘Sorry for Him and His Family’

Uncle Luke is reflecting on spending time at Diddy’s house parties. Appearing on the We in Miami podcast, Luke revealed he didn’t stick around the Bad Boy mogul’s parties long.

“I would go to the party and leave early,” Luke said.

He added. “I don’t know what goes on after hours, but I wasn’t trying to find out. You know, I know my place. So I went to a couple New Year’s Eve parties. I know Puff before Puff became super big like that. He’s a cool dude. I feel sorry for him and his family. More so, his kids.”

