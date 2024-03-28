BudHut LA and Moneybagg Yo Collaborate for the Official Launch of BreadGang TV at the Historic LA Memorial Coliseum

BudHut LA, the premier lifestyle destination for premium cannabis products, proudly announces its collaboration with multi-platinum artist Moneybagg Yo for the official launch of BreadGang TV at the iconic LA Memorial Coliseum, home of the USC Trojans. This event marked a groundbreaking moment in the intersection of music, culture, and cannabis, bringing together two powerhouse brands to celebrate creativity, community, and innovation.

The event, held at the historic LA Memorial Coliseum, provided an unparalleled setting for the launch of BreadGang TV, a platform curated by Moneybagg Yo himself, designed to showcase the latest in music, fashion, and culture. BudHut LA brought its signature flair to the event, offering attendees a taste of its curated selection of premium cannabis products and lifestyle goods.

“We are thrilled to have partnered with Moneybagg Yo for the official launch of BreadGang TV,” said Vee, CEO of BudHut LA. “This collaboration represents a unique convergence of music, culture, and cannabis, and we are honored to have been a part of it. The LA Memorial Coliseum provided the perfect backdrop for this historic event, and we’re excited to continue pushing boundaries and making a positive impact in our community.”

As attendees gathered to celebrate the launch of BreadGang TV, BudHut LA’s presence added an extra layer of excitement and energy to the event. From sampling premium cannabis products to exploring the latest in cannabis paraphernalia and apparel, attendees were treated to an immersive experience that showcased the best of what both BudHut LA and Moneybagg Yo’s BreadGang TV have to offer.

“The collaboration with BudHut LA for the launch of BreadGang TV was a natural fit. Their commitment to quality, innovation, and community aligns perfectly with our vision for BreadGang TV, and together, we were able to create an unforgettable experience for everyone in attendance. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with BudHut LA and pushing boundaries in the worlds of music, culture, and cannabis, said Andre King, Co Founder of BreadGang TV.”

For more information about BudHut LA and to explore their curated selection of premium cannabis products and lifestyle goods, please visit budhutla.com.

Contact:

BudHut LA

info@budhutla.com

About BudHut LA:

BudHut LA is a premier lifestyle destination for premium cannabis products and beyond. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and community impact, BudHut LA offers a curated selection of top-tier cannabis products, apparel, cannabis paraphernalia, and more. Through strategic partnerships and a dedication to excellence, BudHut LA aims to elevate the cannabis experience and make a positive impact in the community.

About Moneybagg Yo:

Moneybagg Yo is a multi-platinum artist known for his dynamic blend of trap music and authentic storytelling. With hit singles such as “Wockesha,” “Time Today,” and “Said Sum,” Moneybagg Yo has solidified his position as one of the most influential voices in hip-hop today. As the Co-Founder and face of BreadGang TV, Moneybagg Yo continues to push boundaries and showcase the latest in music, fashion, and culture.