SocialWorks, the youth empowerment charity founded by Chance the Rapper, is proud to announce a special benefit concert headlined by Chance himself. This one-night-only event, set to take place on April 13th at the historic Ramova Theater in Chicago, promises an unforgettable evening of music, celebration, and philanthropy. Don’t miss this chance to make a difference in the lives of Chicago’s youth while celebrating the birthday of one of the city’s most beloved artists.

This highly anticipated event promises an evening of exceptional entertainment while championing a noble cause. With Chance the Rapper headlining and DJ Oreo opening, attendees can expect an immersive musical experience that reflects the spirit of giving back to the community.

In addition to the main event, an exclusive after-party will be hosted, featuring DJ sets from Chance himself and his friends. This post-concert celebration offers a unique opportunity for guests to continue the festivities while mingling with the artists and fellow supporters of SocialWorks’ mission.

Tickets for the Benefit Concert for Chicago’s Youth are now available for purchase, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to SocialWorks. Tickets go live at 10AM ET on Friday, March 29 here: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/74615268/chance-the-rapper-chicago-ramova-theatre