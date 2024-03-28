Rick Ross has definitely picked a side in the beef of Kendrick Lamar and Future against Drake. If you missed it, K Dot fired at Drake and J. Cole on “Like That” from the WE DON’T TRUST YOU album.

Later in the album, Rick Ross also appeared. While he did not directly diss Drake, he did unfollow him on social media, signaling that it’s up on his end as well.

Over the weekend, Drake gave Rick Ross’s ex, Cristina Mackey, a VIP treatment for the It’s All A Blur tour in Sunrise, FL.

Drake really invited Rick Ross EX Cristina Mackey to his concert after Rick Ross unfollowed him on ig 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Uu3Y6B9rWo — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) March 27, 2024

As the table turns, Ross lets Kendrick talk for him, playing the “Like That” verse while enjoying a smoke during a ride around town. You can see it below.