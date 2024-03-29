DJ Premier returns to the scene with a bang as he teams up with rap legend Snoop Dogg for their latest single, “Can U Dig That?” This collaboration marks a reunion of icons, with Premier and Snoop previously joining forces on various projects, showcasing their undeniable chemistry.

Released under DJ Premier and Ian Schwartzman’s independent imprint TTT, “Can U Dig That?” delivers both artists’ signature sounds. Premier’s pulsating lo-fi production sets the stage for Snoop’s stream-of-consciousness raps, enhanced by Premier’s patented scratch chorus.