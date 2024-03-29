GUTTR, the groundbreaking fraternity of Hip Hop connoisseurs, proudly unveils their debut album, Everything Is.., featuring the Grammy-nominated rapper/producer Havoc at the helm, exclusively producing for the iconic Ras Kass and the dynamic RJ Payne.

This momentous project signifies a historic unionization in the realm of rap.

Seasoned music executive Norman “Storm” Bell and Havoc lead the charge in this innovative

collective, with Ras Kass and RJ Payne contributing their exceptional artwork to create a

revolutionary musical masterpiece. In the words of Ras Kass, “Havoc being on board to set the

musical canvas on an entire album for brothers to paint these bars has been the opportunity of a

lifetime.”

The album’s lead single, “Roll Call,” exemplifies the collective talent of GUTTR. It features

Method Man, Fame (M.O.P.), Sway, and more, representing their respective boroughs and

cities. The video, directed by Norman “Storm” Bell, boasts celebrity cameos, including

appearances by Ice T and other notable figures.

Everything Is.. features an impressive roster of collaborators, including Twista, Raekwon The

Chef, Kid Capri, Kurupt (Dogg Pound), Freeway, Method Man, Fame (M.O.P.), and

narration by Sway. With 8 tracks delivering straight-up bars, this album is the result of years of

collaboration and a once-in-a-lifetime musical endeavor.