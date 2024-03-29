2K Sports has lifted the curtain on the eighth NBA 2K24 player ratings update, coinciding with the intensifying battle within the Western Conference standings as the NBA Playoffs loom. With each game’s immense significance, teams are relentlessly jostling for position, leading to dynamic shifts in the rankings night after night.

Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis sees a bump in his rating to 95 OVR (+1), reflecting his unwavering commitment to the team despite battling injuries, having appeared in 69 of 73 games this season. Meanwhile, Dallas Mavericks’ guard Kyrie Irving enjoys an uptick to 91 OVR (+1), fueled by his stellar performances, averaging 55.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1.7 steals over the last two weeks.

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George also earns a boost to 90 OVR (+1), showcasing adaptability amidst his team’s roster changes, notably alongside James Harden. George’s commanding presence on both ends of the court, highlighted by his 26 points per game and 1.7 steals defensively, underscores his impact.

Advertisement

As the NBA regular season draws to a close, each player’s rating adjustment adds further intrigue to the unfolding drama in the race for playoff contention.