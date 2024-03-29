Prime Video has unleashed the official trailer for the horror anthology series THEM: THE SCARE from series creator Little Marvin. The highly anticipated second installment, comprising eight episodes, is set to premiere on Thursday, April 25, 2024, across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. All episodes will be available upon release.

Taking place in Los Angeles, THEM: THE SCARE follows LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve as she investigates the gruesome murder of a foster home mother in 1991. Amidst a city teetering in chaos, Dawn embarks on a relentless quest for justice, only to encounter sinister forces threatening her and her family.

The series boasts a stellar cast, including Deborah Ayorinde as Detective Dawn Reeve, alongside Pam Grier, Luke James, and a talented ensemble of actors. THEM: THE SCARE is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, with Little Marvin serving as showrunner and executive producer alongside Miri Yoon, Roy Lee, and Steve Prinz.

Advertisement