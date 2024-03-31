Former Hot Boys rapper B.G. finds himself in legal trouble once again, as reports emerge suggesting that he could be headed back to prison for violating his parole. According to a report from The Guardian published on Saturday, B.G., also known as Christopher Noel Dorsey, may face consequences for his performance alongside Boosie BadAzz at a concert in Las Vegas this past February.

The Guardian’s report indicates that B.G. was arrested last Wednesday in Las Vegas, where he currently resides, and was subsequently released on his own recognizance. However, his troubles are far from over, as he now faces a federal court date in New Orleans related to his parole violation.

OG Freeze, a friend of B.G., took to his YouTube channel on Thursday to provide fans with an update on the rapper’s situation. Freeze confirmed that B.G. had been released from jail but emphasized that he still faces legal proceedings for the parole violation.

“The man [has] come home, doing his little thing, he ain’t bothering nobody…just trying to get his life back on track,” Freeze stated in the video, expressing support for B.G.’s efforts to move forward positively.

The crux of B.G.’s parole violation appears to stem from his failure to obtain prior written approval before entering into self-employment, as mandated by the conditions of his supervised release from prison. The performance with Boosie at the Las Vegas show on Feb. 8 reportedly occurred without such approval, leading to concerns from B.G.’s probation officer.

Moreover, B.G.’s collaboration with Gucci Mane on the joint project “Choppers & Bricks” raised additional red flags, as Gucci Mane is also a convicted felon. Federal supervised release statutes prohibit parolees from associating unnecessarily with convicted felons, potentially complicating B.G.’s legal situation further.

B.G.’s journey with the legal system has been tumultuous, with his recent release from prison in September 2023 following over a decade behind bars on federal weapons charges.

Watch B.G.’s friend, O.G. Freeze, tell fans about B.G.’s release from jail below.