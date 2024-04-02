The highly anticipated Dreamville Festival has announced the launch of its exclusive Dreamville x Champion Cloud Collection, curated by visionary designer Raeana. Inspired by the festival’s vibrant energy, the collection merges cutting-edge style with urban flair, capturing the essence of music culture.

Each limited-edition piece reflects Raeana’s creativity and connection to the music world. It features bold graphics synonymous with Champion’s signature aesthetic and Dreamville’s iconic brand.

The collection includes statement tees adorned with striking artwork and sleek hoodies blending comfort with street-chic allure. Whether dancing in the crowd or exploring the festival grounds, these pieces fuse style and functionality, ensuring attendees stand out while staying comfortable.

Additionally, another non-exclusive Dreamville Champion collection, launched on 3/27, is open to non-festival attendees, offering fans a chance to embrace the Dreamville spirit from anywhere. Available here.