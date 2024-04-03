Lil Wayne To Debut New Single At Wrestlemania 40 In Philly

Lil Wayne To Debut New Single At Wrestlemania 40 In Philly

Lil Wayne is set to premiere a brand-new single at WrestleMania 40 this weekend in the City of Brotherly Love.

Tunechi made the announcement during a surprise appearance on WWE RAW on Monday night (April 3). During a backstage segment, professional wrestler Jey Uso crossed paths with the rapper and asked him to pull up for the big event.

“I’ma be there and you know what, I’m bringing my single,” the Hot Boys veteran responded emphatically. “World premiere. WrestleMania. You know what it is.”

Advertisement

While he has not specified what song he will be performing, it will most likely be his upcoming single with Young Thug titled “Bless,” which will be featured on the Weezy vs. Wheezy collaborative album with producer Wheezy.

The 41-year-old announced the song’s release on Friday (April 4) along with a visualizer that features a wrestling ring.

WrestleMania XL is scheduled to take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday (April 6) and Sunday (April 7), with Wayne’s set for the first night.

Tickets are available to purchase here.