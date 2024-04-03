The sports show “It Is What It Is” with Cam’ron Giles, Mason “Ma$e” Betha, and Treasure “Stat Baby” Wilson announced yesterday that it has been nominated for Best Sports Podcast in the 28th Annual Webby Awards.

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including Marian Croak, VP of Engineering – Responsible AI & Human-Centered Technology, Google; Sarah Harden, CEO, Hello Sunshine; Tobe Nwigwe, Artist & Actor; Shigetaka Kurita, Artist & Father of Emojis; Severin Hacker, Cofounder & CTO, Duolingo; Law Roach, Image Architect; Yann LeCun, VP & Chief AI Scientist, Meta; Roxane Gay, Host, The Roxane Gay Agenda; Quinta Brunson, Writer, Director and Actor; Questlove, DJ and Producer; Todd Kaplan, Chief Marketing Officer, Pepsi Co; Ashley Murphy, VP Global Consumer Marketing, Rare Beauty; Nelly Mensah, VP of Digital Innovation, Global Head of Web3 and Metaverse, LVMH; Jim Habig, Vice President Marketing, LinkedIn; and Tonya Custis, Director of AI Research, Autodesk.

“It Is What It Is” with Cam’ron and Ma$e launched in February 2023 under Cam’s COME AND TALK 2 ME NETWORK. Alongside Stat Baby, the Harlem rappers redefined what it means to be new media in this era. Cam’ron and Ma$e were 6th on COMPLEX’s “Top 25 Most Entertaining Sports Media Personalities Right Now” list in December 2023. Since its inception, its YouTube channel has garnered over 551k subscribers on YouTube, 489k followers on Instagram, and 12.9k followers on X, fka Twitter.



“Nominees like Cam’ron, Ma$e, and Stat Baby on “It Is What It Is” are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards. “It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the nearly 13,000 entries we received this year.”

“Excited to be nominated,” exclaims Stat Baby, “I’m sure our fans will bring us home the win.



As a nominee, “It Is What It Is” is also eligible to win a Webby People’s Voice Award, which is voted online by fans across the globe. From now until April 18th, “It is what it is” fans can cast their votes at vote.webbyawards.com



Winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, and honored in a star-studded show at Cipriani Wall Street. Winners will have an opportunity to deliver one of The Webby Awards’ famous 5-Word Speeches. Past 5-Word Speeches include: Steve Wilhite’s “It’s Pronounced “Jif” not ‘Gif’; NASA’s “Houston We Have A Webby”; and SZA’s “The Internet Scares Me. Thanks.”

