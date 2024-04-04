St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red is making headlines once again, but this time it’s not just for her chart-topping hits. The 23-year-old star recently took to Instagram to debut a striking new look after facing harsh criticism from social media trolls.

In a series of photos shared on her Instagram account, Sexyy Red showcased her transformation, rocking a chic black pixie wig paired with a white sports bra and red shorts. The photoshoot comes in response to derogatory comments labeling her as “ugly” and “hideous” on social media platforms.

Sexyy Red shows off her new look 📸 pic.twitter.com/prdLccR6H3 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 3, 2024

Despite the negativity, Sexyy Red has been making major waves in the music industry. Her latest single, “Get It Sexyy,” has become her biggest Hot 100 hit yet, reaching an impressive peak at No. 23 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. The official music video for the track has garnered over 2.2 million views on YouTube and features cameo appearances by notable figures in the industry, including Drake, Soulja Boy, Fabo (of D4L), and influencer Adin.

While “Get It Sexyy” continues to gain traction on the charts, currently trending at No. 28 after just two weeks, it has already surpassed the success of Sexyy Red’s previous hit, “SkeeYee,” which peaked at No. 62 on the Hot 100 chart in 2023.

Sexyy Red remains resilient and continues to rise above the negativity, solidifying her status as a rising star in the world of hip-hop.