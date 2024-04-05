Babygrande Recording artist Stove God Cooks has unveiled his highly anticipated Let Him Cook Tour, set to commence in Dallas, TX, on April 21, 2024. Presented by Clockwork Music, the tour will feature special guest The Yutes.

Stove God Cooks ‘Let Him Cook Tour” Dates:

Sunday, April 21st– Dallas, TX (Trees)**

Monday, April 22nd– Austin, TX (Empire Control Room + Garage)**

Wednesday, April 24th– Houston, TX (Warehouse Live Midtown)**

Thursday, May 2nd– Montreal, QC (Le Belmont)

Friday, May 3rd– Toronto, ON (Lee’s Palace)

Wednesday, May 8th– NY, NY (SOB’s)

Thursday, May 9th– Hartford, CT (The Webster)

Saturday, May 11th– Cambridge, MA (Middle East)

** Dates Will Also Include Curren$y

Following his successful nationwide tour alongside Conway The Machine in 2021, Cooks has solidified his position as one of hip-hop’s rising stars. In 2022, he made notable appearances on albums by 2 Chainz, Westside Gunn, and Benny The Butcher. His collaboration with French Montana and DJ Drama on the “Intro” From Coke Boys 6 further showcased his talent, earning him recognition from Rolling Stone as one of the “11 Rappers Set To Make It Big in 2023.”

In 2024, Cooks continues to build on his success, contributing to tracks on Westside Gunn’s And Then You Pray For Me and Benny The Butcher’s Def Jam major label debut Everybody Can’t Go. His versatility and lyrical prowess have garnered him widespread acclaim, setting the stage for an electrifying Let Him Cook Tour that promises unforgettable performances and memorable moments for hip-hop fans nationwide.