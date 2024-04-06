In conjunction with the celebration of Hip-Hop’s landmark 50th anniversary, legendary rapper Saigon & and Swedish multi-platinum producer Fredro have joined forces to create a love letter to Hip-Hop. Specifically, 1986-1996, a/k/a The Jordan Era. They have also tapped many other legendary voices to help join their celebration.

After announcing their new album, and releasing the project’s first single and video, “Lyrical Genius,” which featured one of Hip-Hop’s “holy trinity of emcees” in Grandmaster Caz (co-author of “Rappers Delight” and the emcee with the longest running tenure atop the billboard Hot 100 Charts), Saigon and Fredro have continued to roll out singles that require the presence of legends only, following up with “Get Loose” featuring Pete Rock and “Think Twice” featuring Grand Puba.

Now, with their latest single, “Make Money,” Saigon and Fredro collaborate with yet another legend, who is inarguably, one of the culture’s most influential and respected emcees in Kool G Rap (who was also recently inducted into the National Hip Hop Museum).

“G Rap and I have a long-standing artistic history and I’m beyond impressed how he has been this dope, for this long” Saigon marvels. “He is my favorite rapper, so it’s always a blessing to rap alongside him. He doesn’t miss a step.”

Saigon and Fredro’s forthcoming album, The Jordan Era, is produced in its entirety by Fredro, and features guest appearances from Grandmaster Caz, Pete Rock, Big Daddy Kane, Kool G Rap, Grand Puba, Sadat X, Rockness Monsta, Craig G, Ill Skratch—with more features to be unveiled.

Saigon and Fredro’s The Jordan Era album will be released on 5-3-24 via the iconic Payday Records.