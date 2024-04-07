In the ongoing legal battle surrounding R. Kelly, new developments have emerged as Faith Rodgers’ mother has been ordered to sit for a deposition. Rodgers, who accused the singer of failing to disclose an STD before their encounter, continues her pursuit of justice through legal means.

According to reports from Radar Online, a recent court conference shed light on the upcoming deposition. While Rodgers did not attend the conference held on March 7, the court mandated responses to defendant R. Kelly’s discovery requests by April 7, 2024. Additionally, dates for both Rodgers’ and her mother’s depositions were to be provided by March 21, with the depositions set to take place in April. Fact discovery is slated to conclude by June 30.

Faith Rodgers is one of the five women who testified against R. Kelly during his 2021 trial in Brooklyn federal court, where he faced charges including sexual exploitation of a child, bribery, racketeering, and trafficking. Rodgers initially sued Kelly in 2018, seeking damages for sexual battery and false imprisonment.

In her pursuit of justice, Rodgers seeks answers under oath from Kelly regarding their relationship, including the date they met and the frequency of their sexual encounters. She also demands a list of credit cards used by Kelly from 2017 to 2019, as well as information about medical professionals and healthcare facilities he visited during that period. Crucially, Rodgers seeks acknowledgment from Kelly regarding his alleged failure to disclose his herpes diagnosis before engaging in sexual activity.

The unfolding legal proceedings add another chapter to the ongoing saga surrounding R. Kelly, whose convictions and legal battles have garnered widespread attention. As Faith Rodgers and her legal team continue their pursuit of accountability, the outcome of the depositions and subsequent legal actions remains to be seen.

Stay tuned for further updates as the legal proceedings unfold in the case against R. Kelly.