The decision is on how Jonathan Majors will be punished for the guilty verdict in his assault and harassment trial. TMZ reports that he will avoid jail time. At today’s sentencing hearing in Manhattan, the judge ordered Majors to do a 12-month counseling course with one weekly session over 52 weeks. So basically, court-mandated therapy.

Major attended the sentencing with his girlfriend, Meagan Good, who has been by his side throughout much of the legal proceedings of his case.

His look was no-nonsense and, as TMZ puts it, “solemn and serious.” He did not make a statement or stop for any questions.

Check this: He can complete his program in Los Angeles, so that works with his schedule. If you believe the industry chatter, he’s apparently gearing up for new jobs.

The D.A.’s office stated that if the Major failed to comply with the very lenient conditions, he could face jail time. ICYMI, the actor was facing up to one year in prison after he was accused by his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, where he was subsequently convicted of 2 of 4 counts, especially assault and harassment. But he was ultimately acquitted on two other counts of assault and harassment.

There’s a lot of detail from the two-week trial, but if you recall, Majors was seen running away from Jabbari at one point but seen placing her in the SUV, where that action contributed to his conviction based on the jury’s decision. Jabbari was also seen partying at a bar that night before returning to their shared home in New York City. Make up your minds with this one, but justice, however you believe it was served, has wrapped this case up.