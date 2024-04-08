The next big Hollywood movie from Ryan Coogler starring none other than Michael B. Jordan has just announced more of the untitled film’s cast.

Both Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter reported that Delroy Lindo is confirmed as on board. Jack O’Connell is in talks, and rumor has it that he will play the villain. Lindo’s role is unknown, much like the title. C’mon ya’ll, give us something.

Speaking of under wraps, this project has been protected from leaks, but Shadow and Act gave some rumored intel with the film “set in the Jim Crow-era South, and possibly involves both vampires and Southern supernatural traditions.” Now get this: Shadow and Act regurgitated another rumor that Jordan may play two characters who are twin brothers. That’s interesting. Here’s more from the rumor mill: the tone of the film is described as having a musical element. One source said Lindo’s role has “a musical element to it.” Now, that’s a lot of possible information for a so-called closely guarded project.

Coogler is serving as a screenwriter, director, and producer through his company, Proximity Media. Proximity Media producers Zinzi Coogler (Ryan’s wife) and Sev Ohanian are producing.

Warner Bros won the rights to the film after a crazy bidding war.