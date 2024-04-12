As Mariah Carey prepares to dazzle audiences with her headlining residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM starting Friday, April 12, she’s delighted fans by announcing eight additional dates for her exclusive engagement, “Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas.” These new performances will run from July 26 through August 10.

In honor of the anniversary of her iconic album, The Emancipation of Mimi, Mariah will treat audiences to fan favorites from the album along with hits from her illustrious career. Citi cardmembers can access pre-sale tickets from April 12 to April 18, while members of MGM Rewards, SiriusXM, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster customers can purchase during the pre-sale from April 15 to April 18.

Tickets for all performances can be purchased at ticketmaster.com/MariahVegas, with shows starting at 8 p.m.

A portion of ticket sales will benefit The Fresh Air Fund’s Camp Mariah, a summer program for children aged 11-15. Additionally, Amazon Music is the exclusive merch provider for Mariah’s Vegas engagement, offering a collection featuring designs from the iconic photoshoot for “The Emancipation of Mimi” album.

Fans can shop the collection online at Amazon.com/MariahCarey or in person at Dolby Live Theatre and the Park MGM Lobby Gift Shop. Prime members can enjoy easy shipping with Prime delivery. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable Vegas experience with Mariah Carey.