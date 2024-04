A$AP Rocky wasn’t the only person who took a shot at Drake on Future’s WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU. On the track “All to Myself,” The Weeknd also had some words.

These niggas always yappin’, yeah

I promise that I got your back

Ooh, look at how we movin’, baby

They could never diss my brothers, baby

When they got leaks in they operation

I thank God that I never signed my life away

And we never do the big talk

They shooters makin’ TikToks

Got us laughin’ in the Lambo

Signed your life away refers to a reumored deal The Weeknd was offered to sign to OVO in his early career. The “shooters makin’ TIkToks” line is a jab at OVO’s BakaNotNice: