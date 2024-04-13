1st OF ALL WE WANT TO SEND OUR HEART FELT CONDOLENCES OUT TO THE FAMILY OF #OJSIMPSON 2nd OF ALL WE JUST WANT TO SAY THANK YOU “UNCLE O” FOR GRACING US WITH YOUR PRESENCE, YOU WERE DEFINITELY ONE OF A KIND, YOU BECAME “UNCLE O” TO US CAUSE IT WAS LIKE HAVING A REAL UNCLE AROUND, YOU WERE FUNNY & VERY DOWN TO EARTH… WHEN WE SIGNED OUR DEAL THE FIRST CO-HOST WE THOUGHT ABOUT HAVING WAS “UNCLE O” WE SAID OH WE GONE BREAK THE INTERNET WITH #OJ & THAT WE DID, YOU HELPED MAKE OUR SHOW 10x’s BETTER & EVERYONE LOVED YOU… WE WILL CHERISH THESE LAST MEMORIES WE WERE ABLE TO SHARE WITH YOU… YOU WILL FOREVER BE APART OF THE #ITISWHATITISTALK FAMILY 🕊️ WE LOVE YOU “UNCLE O”…. #LLTHEJUICE 🖤