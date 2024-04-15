Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter pushed away J. Cole’s Might Delete Later to hold down another week on top of the Billboard 200. Billboard said the album pulled in 125,000 equivalent album units in the week ending April 11.

Cowboy Carter’s second-week sales total of 125,500 units includes 103,000 SEA units (a 54% decrease, resulting in 132.69 million on-demand official streams of the album’s songs), 20,500 traditional album sales (an 88% decrease), and 2,000 TEA units (a 70% decrease).

Ranked No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, J. Cole’s unexpected album “Might Delete Later” debuts with 115,000 equivalent album units. Among these, 105,000 units are from streaming equivalent album (SEA) units, resulting in 137.95 million on-demand official streams of its 12 songs. Album sales contribute 9,000 units, while track equivalent album (TEA) units add 1,000. The album was exclusively accessible for streaming or digital download purchase.

Following up on his statement from the Dreamville Festival, J. Cole has deleted “7 Minute Drill” from the Might Delete Later project.

While the song is gone now, it’s worth noting that “7 Minute Drill” completed a whole week of tracking so it could be included in Billboard stats before being removed. The track’s removal came five days after he said he would erase it.

Live on stage at his Dreamville Festival, a spot where a rapper currently embroiled in beef would get a Summer Jam moment off, Cole dubbed the diss “the lamest shit I did in my fuckin’ life.”

Speaking to the capacity crowd, Cole called Lamar “one of the greatest motherfuckers to ever touch a microphone,” while revealing the diss doesn’t sit right with his spirit.

It went a bit further; Cole said he was moving incorrectly and, “I got my chin out. Take your best shot. I’ma take that shit on the chin,” welcoming any diss that was coming his way.

Additionally, Cole instructed his manager to delete the song from streaming services.

You can hear it all from J. Cole below.