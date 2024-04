WATCH: Caitlin Clark Delivers Set of Jokes to Michael Che During ‘SNL’ Appearance

Caitlin Clark knows how to have fun. The Iowa star appeared on Saturday Night Live, joining the weekend update desk to get some comical revenge on Michael Che for his jokes against women’s basketball.

She didn’t stop there; as repayment, Clark would deliver a run of jokes that she would want Che to read.

You can see the moment below.

