Global superstar J Balvin returned to the mainstage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, delivering a performance that transcended expectations and took fans on a journey beyond the stars. Making a ground-breaking entrance aboard a UFO, Balvin’s notorious energy and iconic stage presence captivated the desert crowd for an unforgettable one-hour set.

Opening with his iconic hit “Mi Gente,” Balvin treated fans to a galactic experience, featuring chart-topping albums and hits like “Triple S” alongside Jowel & Randy and De La Ghetto. A night highlight was Balvin’s surprise collaboration with multi-Grammy award-winning rapper Will Smith, performing a stellar rendition of the iconic hit “Men in Black.”

The stage came alive with a larger-than-life production, including a giant robotic alien named Enzo in tribute to Balvin’s late dog and a towering inflatable alien head. In a unique performance look and unreleased Air Jordan 3 Rios, Balvin led a troupe of alien dancers through electrifying lasers and fog, transporting the crowd to another realm.

Fans had the exclusive opportunity to purchase the debut of a limited-edition J Balvin alien-themed merch line via the Coachella YouTube livestream. Balvin’s cosmic journey continues next weekend with another mesmerizing performance at Coachella before embarking on his highly anticipated “Que Bueno Volver a Verte” International Tour, kicking off on April 26 in Frankfurt, Germany. Tickets and VIP packages are available at JBalvin.com.