In a historic moment at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM), Caitlin Clark, the two-time Naismith College Player of the Year, was chosen as the first overall pick in the WNBA Draft 2024 presented by State Farm®. This selection marks a pivotal moment in the young athlete’s career, representing a significant milestone for both Clark and the Indiana Fever.

Clark, a standout guard from Iowa, showcased her exceptional talent throughout her collegiate career, leading her team to consecutive NCAA Division I women’s basketball championship appearances. With remarkable averages of 31.6 points, 8.9 assists, and 7.4 rebounds per game, she dominated Division I basketball, securing her place in history as the all-time leader in total points and three-pointers made.

Following Clark’s selection, the Los Angeles Sparks chose Cameron Brink of Stanford as the second overall pick. Brink, a formidable center-forward, boasts an impressive resume, including accolades such as the 2024 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and the 2024 Lisa Leslie Award.

Advertisement

The Chicago Sky rounded out the top three picks by selecting Kamilla Cardoso of South Carolina, a towering center who played a pivotal role in her team’s national championship victory.

However, one of the standout moments of the draft came with the Chicago Sky’s selection of Angel Reese. Reese, a 6-3 forward from LSU, was instrumental in leading her team to the national title in 2023. Her dominance on the court was unparalleled, as evidenced by her NCAA-record 34 double-doubles during the championship season. Reese’s selection marks a significant addition to the Sky’s roster, adding a dynamic player with a proven track record of success.

You can see reactions below.

Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark

🤝

No. 1 picks and teammates pic.twitter.com/KrQkskxyXQ — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 16, 2024

"As a point guard…I'm just feeding Aliyah the ball every single game."



Caitlin Clark is excited to team up with Aliyah Boston 👏 pic.twitter.com/tcY78LaXNa — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 16, 2024

Indy showing love 💖 pic.twitter.com/jbj8kJAoRY — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) April 16, 2024