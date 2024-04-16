In an electrifying announcement, Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) have revealed that after two years, Matchroom’s undisputed super lightweight world champion Katie Taylor will return to the ring for the highly anticipated rematch against trailblazer and unified featherweight champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano. The event, titled Taylor vs. Serrano 2, is set to stream exclusively on Netflix on Saturday, July 20, 2024, live from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The rematch between Taylor and Serrano comes after their historic bout at Madison Square Garden in 2022, where they became the first-ever women fighters to headline an event at the iconic venue. Taylor secured a narrow split decision victory, earning global acclaim and accolades such as Sports Illustrated’s Fight of the Year and The Ring’s Event of the Year for 2022.

This time, Taylor vs. Serrano 2 will be the co-main event to the heavyweight match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, marking Netflix and MVP’s first-ever partnership in the world of boxing. The rematch will be contested for the undisputed super lightweight championship, with Serrano jumping two weight classes to challenge Taylor.

“This is the rematch the world has wanted to see and I’m delighted that it’s finally happening,” said Katie Taylor. “The first fight in New York was obviously an epic occasion and it more than lived up to the billing, and I’m sure the rematch will be no different. I want to thank Matchroom and DAZN for their help in making the fight possible and I’m looking forward to defending my titles as Undisputed World Champion in Dallas on Saturday, July 20.”

“I promised my fans they would see this rematch after we made history at MSG and it feels like a dream come true to know that Katie and I are finally making it happen on the biggest stage possible to show the world what elite women’s boxing is all about,” said Amanda Serrano. “While my focus continues to be on giving women the choice to fight with the same rules as men, I’ve always said that this is the one fight I’d go back to 10×2 for if that’s what Katie wanted. I’m coming for her belts, she wants 10×2, so that’s what we will do. I believe I won our first fight, but I didn’t get the decision, so this time I’m not leaving it to the judges. I am honored to share this iconic MVP card in the biggest stadium, on the biggest streaming platform in the world. Thank you Nakisa, Jake, Mike and Netflix for making this happen. And to all the young girls and women watching, I want you to know that anything is possible. Keep dreaming, keep working hard, and never let anyone tell you otherwise. It took me 15 years of blood, sweat and tears to get here, but it’s all worth it because I’m living my dreams.”

Amanda Serrano, the first-ever Puerto Rican undisputed world champion and seven-division world champion, brings an impressive record and determination to the ring. Her recent victories and commitment to change in women’s boxing highlight the significance of this upcoming rematch.

“When we announced Paul vs. Tyson, we stated that this would be the most-watched boxing event in modern boxing history and we’re here to deliver on a card worthy of that greatness,” said Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions. “Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor have proven that they are two of the biggest names in the sport, male or female and it’s only fitting for them to be a part of this massive global event. Anyone who witnessed their first battle knows the unforgettable atmosphere and performance Amanda and Katie bring when they step into the ring together, and this is sure to be a fight of the year contender again. Bringing attention to women’s boxing has always been a priority for MVP and we are thrilled to give the world’s most-anticipated women’s boxing fight ever a crowning moment on Netflix. Thank you to Matchroom and DAZN for working with MVP and Netflix to make this historic fight come to fruition.”

Taylor vs. Serrano 2 is a significant step in MVP’s efforts to establish equity in women’s boxing. Following Amanda Serrano’s historic unified championship fight and other notable events, this rematch promises to be a thrilling and groundbreaking moment in the sport’s history. Fans can anticipate the biggest boxing event in modern history, with presale ticket access available at mostvaluablepromotions.com.