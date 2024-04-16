The former star of Sister, Sister, and entrepreneur Tia Mowry is returning to unscripted television with a new series on WE TV entitled Tia Mowry: My Next Chapter.

Deadline reported the series “will follow her as she’s newly single, dealing with motherhood and juggling her busy life.” Mowry, who you may recall, finalized her divorce in 2023 from actor Cory Hardrict. The famous twin and mom multi-hyphenate are starring in the quasi-self-titled reality series just announced last week during AMC Networks’ 2024 Upfronts Presentation that went down in New York. Her previous run at reality Mowry was on Tia & Tamera, with her twin sister on the Style Network, which aired for three seasons from 2011-2013.

Fans will have access to how Mowry’s world has changed since her highly publicized divorce. My Next Chapter also follows Mowry during this new phase in her life, going alone, without her now ex-husband and equally famous sister Tamera. The latter appears not to be a part of this new series.

Tia Mowry: My Next Chapter is being produced through Jesse Collins Entertainment. Mowry is an executive producer with Adam Griffin, Erin Richards, Madison Merritt, Elaine Metaxas, Dionne Harmon, and Jesse Collins of Jesse Collins Entertainment. WE TV’s SVP of unscripted development and original production, Angela Molloy, and WE TV’s director of unscripted development and original production, Lisa Marie Angelo, are also executive producing.