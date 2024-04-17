Avengers assemble! 2024 Team USA will look to dominate Olympic basketball, headlined by LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant.

Joining that Hall of Fame and superstar trio representing America will be Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, Bam Adebayo, Tyrese Haliburton, and Kawhi Leonard, the latest addition.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Steve Kerr will coach Team USA. Training camp and exhibitions for the Olympics will begin in July, and the games will take place in Paris from July 26 to Aug. 11.

