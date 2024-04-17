Former daytime talk show queen Wendy Williams finds herself entangled in legal drama once again, this time with her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, at the center of the storm. Hunter is currently suing Williams for two years’ worth of back alimony payments after allegedly being abruptly cut off when Williams resumed drinking and abandoned her talk show following their divorce. However, the plot thickens as Williams’ court-appointed financial guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has filed papers demanding that Hunter return $112,500 in alimony payments that she claims he was mistakenly overpaid.

The U.S. Sun reports Morrissey contends that according to the couple’s Marital Settlement Agreement, Hunter was entitled to severance payments from Williams if her yearly earned income exceeded a certain threshold. However, with Williams’ absence from hosting “The Wendy Williams Show” for her entire last season and the subsequent cessation of her full salary payments in October 2021, Morrissey argues that Hunter continued to receive payments despite no longer meeting the criteria outlined in the agreement.

The court filing alleges that Hunter’s receipt of $112,500 in overpaid alimony constitutes unjust enrichment at Williams’ expense. Morrissey is now seeking a court order to compel Hunter to repay the sum, along with any accrued interest.

Advertisement

In addition to the financial dispute, Morrissey is also seeking to impose a gag order on Hunter, preventing him from speaking about the case. This move underscores the escalating tensions between Williams and Hunter, as their legal battle spills into the public eye.

Thoughts?