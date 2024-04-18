Chicago Bulls guard-forward DeMar DeRozan has been named the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award winner for March. The award recognizes DeRozan’s outstanding contributions to mental health advocacy and youth support initiatives in Chicago.

DeRozan’s efforts include launching “Dinners with DeMar,” a video series where he engages in impactful conversations about mental health with current and former players. Featuring guests like Draymond Green, Damian Lillard, and Dwyane Wade, the series aims to break the stigma surrounding mental health challenges. Additionally, DeRozan hosted a premiere event at his alma mater, the University of Southern California, to further promote dialogue on mental health.

Partnering with Coffee, Hip-Hop & Mental Health (CHHAMH), DeRozan has supported efforts to provide free therapy to those facing financial barriers in Chicago. This includes launching a DeRozan-inspired coffee drink and hoodie, with proceeds benefiting CHHAMH’s therapy meetings.

“As a Bulls and NBA player, I’m grateful for the opportunity to build a platform I can use to make real change and work to break the stigma around mental health,” said DeRozan. “Throughout the years, I’ve seen what can happen when people have honest conversations about mental health and understand that everyone faces challenges, including professional athletes. I look forward to creating more forums for difficult but necessary conversations and providing more resources to support mental health for those who most need it.”

Beyond mental health advocacy, DeRozan has also actively supported youth in the Chicago community. He recently partnered with Make-A-Wish to provide a VIP experience for a child and his family and hosted a young Bulls fan and cancer survivor on the team plane for an away game.

DeRozan will be recognized during the April 17 Hawks-Bulls NBA Play-In Tournament game, where he will receive the David Robinson trophy from Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Artūras Karnišovas.

The NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award honors players who positively impact their communities. Each monthly winner receives the David Robinson trophy and a donation to a charity or foundation of the player’s choice.