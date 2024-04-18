Multi-platinum international DJ-producer Uncle Waffles has unveiled her first single of 2024, titled “Wadibusa.” Featuring Royal MusiQ, Ohp Sage, PCEE, and Djy Biza, the track marks Waffles’ return to the upbeat dance rhythms that propelled her to stardom.

Known as the “Princess of Amapiano,” Waffles delivers the ultimate summertime banger, riding the wave of Amapiano’s continued rise in the music scene. Fans have eagerly awaited the release, following teasers shared weekly across Waffles’ social media platforms.

“Wadibusa” kicks off with traditional Amapiano sounds, gradually building into a blend of euphoric beats and captivating vocals. Waffles’ signature tribal rhythms create a dynamic melody featuring drums, cymbals, and subtle reverbs.

The single’s release has sparked excitement among fans, eager to immerse themselves in Waffles’ infectious sound once again. With “Wadibusa,” Uncle Waffles reaffirms her status as a leading figure in the Amapiano genre, promising a track that will dominate playlists throughout the summer.